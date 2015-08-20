LAGOS Aug 20 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) reported an 18.2 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to 63.11 billion naira ($317 million), compared with the same period last year.

Gross earnings also climbed to 152.99 billion naira in the six months to end-June from 132.98 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

Interest income increased to 113.88 billion naira from 99.71 billion naira last year, the bank said.

($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)