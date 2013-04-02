LAGOS, April 2 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank
said its full-year pre-tax profit rose by two
thirds to hit 103.03 billion naira ($649.72 million), compared
with 62.08 billion naira posted the previous year.
Gross earnings also rose 22 percent to 221.94 billion naira
from 182.41 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a
filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
GTbank said it will payout 38.26 billion naira in dividends
to shareholders, higher than the 25.02 billion it paid out the
previous year.
Earlier in the day, its share had risen 5.17 percent to
close at 27.45 naira on the local bourse in expectation of
strong results.
($1 = 158.57 naira)
