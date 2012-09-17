LAGOS, Sept 17 Nigeria's Guinness,
a unit of Diageo, said on Monday its full-year pre-tax
profit to June dropped by 19.48 percent to 21.07 billion naira
($133.48 mln), from 26.17 billion naira the previous year.
Sweetening the bad news, it also said shareholders will get
a dividend of 8.0 naira per share or one bonus share for every
33 held by shareholders.
Gross earnings however rose to 126.28 billion naira,
compared with 123.66 billion naira in the same period of last
year, Guinness said in a statement to the Nigerian Stock
Exchange.
Guinness shares were flat at 260.18 naira on the local
bourse on Monday.
($1 = 157.85 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)