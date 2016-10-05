(Adds detail on loan facility)
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Martinne Geller
ABUJA/LONDON Oct 5 Diageo has scrapped
plans to lift its stake in Guinness Nigeria due to
tough conditions in one of its biggest markets for the
world-famous stout, the drinks company said on Wednesday.
The decision by Diageo, which makes Johnnie Walker Scotch
and Smirnoff vodka, is another blow to Africa's biggest economy
which is headed for its first full-year recession in quarter of
a century following a plunge in oil prices.
Diageo said last year it planned to buy 15.7 percent of
Guinness Nigeria for up to 41.37 billion naira, which would have
taken Diageo's stake to 70 percent.
While the naira has since slumped after the central bank
lifted a currency peg in June, Guinness Nigeria shares have also
fallen to trade well below the price Diageo offered last year.
The company said on Wednesday it would not proceed with the
offer, choosing instead to focus its resources on continuing to
support Guinness Nigeria.
Last month, Diageo granted Guinness Nigeria a $95 million
loan facility to help it cope with dollar shortages. The
Nigerian subsidiary has only used $30 million so far.
Limited access to foreign currency has contributed to some
businesses pulling back from Nigeria due to difficulties
repatriating income. International carriers United and
Iberia both stopped services to Nigeria earlier this year.
Diageo is predominantly a spirits company, but says that
owning Guinness beer helps its footprint in Africa, where a
growing number of middle class consumers are drinking more.
Guinness Nigeria shares, which have fallen 19 percent this
year, were flat at 93 naira on the Lagos bourse on Wednesday
following news that Diageo had scrapped its share tender. Diageo
shares were down 1.7 percent.
"The tender offer is at a 75 percent premium from where the
stock is trading now," said a consumer goods analyst at a major
Nigerian bank. "It will be giving shareholders so much cash now
and there is no reason to do that. There is a very strong
possibility that they may consider a rights issue."
A source familiar with the company's thinking said a rights
issue could be another way to recapitalise the business.
A Diageo spokeswoman declined to comment on such a
possibility.
Guinness Nigeria, which is 54 percent owned by Diageo,
reported its first full-year loss in 30 years for its 2016
financial year, hurt by the ongoing recession and the currency
crisis brought on by the impact of low oil prices.
"Diageo has confirmed that it maintains a positive outlook
for Nigeria in the long term and that it expects the market to
continue to grow," Guinness Nigeria said in a statement.
"Nigeria remains a key strategic market for Diageo."
Nigeria accounted for 3 percent of Diageo's sales of 10.5
billion pounds ($13.4 billion) in its most recent financial
year.
($1 = 0.7856 pounds)
(Editing by David Clarke)