BRIEF-India's Soma Textiles & Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 49.1 million rupees versus profit 15.2 million rupees year ago
LAGOS Jan 23 Guinness Nigeria plans to seek shareholder approval to raise 40 billion naira ($127.19 million) via a rights issue on Tuesday to boost its balance sheet, the company said.
The company, a unit of Diageo posted a loss of 2.21 billion naira in the first quarter compared with 517.6 million naira a year ago.
Guinness said it expected the share sale will give it financial and operational flexibility. The issue is subject to regulatory approval. ($1 = 314.5000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Louise Heavens)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY IT APPOINTED FRANCESCO MERONE NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE COMPANY, EFFECTIVE SINCE JUNE 1