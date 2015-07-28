LAGOS, July 28 Nigeria's Honeywell Flourmills said on Tuesday its 2015 pretax profit fell to 1.43 billion naira ($7.19 million), down 66 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue declined by 10.9 percent to 49.06 billion naira, the pasta and confectionery maker said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)