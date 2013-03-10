* Al Qaeda-linked Ansaru seized seven workers on Feb. 7
* Italy and Greece says no rescue attempt was undertaken
* Nigeria says has no information on killing
By Gavin Jones and Renee Maltezou
ROME/ATHENS, March 10 Seven foreign hostages
kidnapped last month by a Nigerian Islamist group from a
construction company compound have been killed, the Italian and
Greek foreign ministries said on Sunday.
The al Qaeda-affiliated group Ansaru announced on Saturday
that it had killed the hostages seized on Feb. 7 in the northern
state of Bauchi because of attempts by Nigerian and British
forces to free them.
It published grainy photos purporting to show the bodies of
a Briton, an Italian, a Greek and four Lebanese workers snatched
from the Lebanese firm Setraco's premises.
Foreign governments had not been able to confirm the
killings until Sunday. Italy and Greece denied that any attempt
to rescue them had been made by any of the governments involved.
Nigeria had no confirmation of the killings.
"Our checks conducted in coordination with the other
countries concerned lead us to believe that the news of the
killing of the hostages seized last month is true," an Italian
Foreign Ministry statement said.
"There was never any military attempt to rescue the hostages
by any of the governments concerned," it said, adding that the
president had sent his condolences to the Italian's family.
The British foreign office named the British hostage as
Brendan Vaughan. An intelligence source in Abuja named the
Italian as Silvano Trevisan, adding that he had been suffering
from hypertension and heart problems.
Security has become a top concern for oil and infrastructure
companies across the region since gunmen loyal to al Qaeda's
North African franchise stormed an Algerian natural gas plant in
January. Up to 37 foreigners died during an attempted rescue
mission by the Algerian armed forces.
The risk posed by Islamists across west and north Africa has
soared since France sent troops to Mail to wrest control of its
northern territory from al Qaeda-affiliated rebels.
Islamist groups have also spread across the north and centre
of Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, where they have become
the main security threat after an amnesty ended an uprising by
armed groups in the oil-producing southeastern Niger Delta.
Britain said it was "likely" the Briton was killed along
with the six others, with Foreign Secretary William Hague
saying: "This was an act of cold-blooded murder, which I condemn
in the strongest terms."
Greece confirmed its citizen was dead, adding the Foreign
Ministry had informed his family. Lebanon declined to comment.
Nigerian authorities continued to say they had no evidence,
after doubting the veracity of the Ansaru statement on Saturday.
"We have launched a full investigation to find out what has
really happened, but for now we really cannot way whether this
report is true or not," Bauchi state police spokesman Hassan
Mohammed Auyo said by telephone.
SECURITY THREAT
Western security officials say growing links between
Nigerian Islamists and Saharan groups such as al Qaeda in the
Islamic Maghreb has led them to focus more on Western targets,
rather than local security forces or civilians.
French intervention in Mali has also heightened the risk to
Western interests in Nigeria, analysts say, and French oil major
Total moved its staff from the Nigerian capital Abuja,
where the main insurgent group Boko Haram operates, in January.
Kidnappings - including some targeting foreigners - have
been rife in the southeast for many years. But the gangs there
usually seek a payout and hostages tend to be released quickly,
whereas Islamist kidnappings in the north are often fatal.
The hostage-taking at the compound in the remote town of
Jama'are was the largest number of foreigners seized in the
mostly Muslim north of Nigeria since an Islamist insurgency
intensified two years ago.
Ansaru declared itself a separate group from Boko Haram in
January, although security officials believe them to be closely
linked. Its full name is Jama'atu Ansarul Musilimina Fi Biladis
Sudan ("Vanguards for the Protection of Muslims in Black
Africa").
Ansaru was suspected of being behind the killing of a
British and Italian hostage a year ago in northwest Nigeria
during a botched attempt to rescue them by British and Nigerian
forces. Britain has labelled it a terrorist organisation.
It also claimed responsibility for the kidnapping in
December of a French national, still missing.
Nigerian authorities are still looking for a French family
of seven kidnapped in northern Cameroon and moved over the
border by militants who said they were from Boko Haram.
(Additional reporting by Inusa Jaba in Bauchi and Tim Cocks in
Lagos; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Mark Heinrich)