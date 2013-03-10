World Bank to provide Senegal $29 million to bolster oil sector
DAKAR, May 31 The World Bank will provide $29 million to help Senegal as it negotiates oil and gas contracts with producers, it said on Wednesday.
ROME, March 10 International hostages kidnapped last month by a Nigerian Islamist group have been killed, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"Our checks conducted in co-ordination with the other countries concerned lead us to believe that the news of the killing of the hostages seized last month is true," a Foreign Ministry statement said.
A Nigerian Islamist group said on Saturday it had killed the seven foreign hostages seized last month.
SEATTLE/WASHINGTON, May 31 U.S. industrial companies General Electric Co and Caterpillar Inc made deals with Vietnam worth billions of dollars as Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc continued his three-day trip to the United States.