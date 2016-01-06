ABUJA Jan 6 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde told Nigerian lawmakers on Wednesday the Fund does not support foreign exchange restrictions and that any such measures should be temporary.

She made the comments during an address to senior Nigerian parliamentarians during a four-day visit to Africa's most populous nation, whose economy -- the continent's biggest -- has been hit by the sharp drop in oil prices. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Catherine Evans)