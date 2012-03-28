* New vehicle imports witness slow start - Dealers
* Vehicle dealers seating on old inventory
* Credit to the private sector recovering
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, March 26 New vehicle imports into Nigeria
in January and February rose marginally compared to the same
period last year, as dealers stuck with old inventory held back
from placing new orders, CAR dealers said on Wednesday.
Vehicle sales in Africa's most populous nation are a proxy
measure for private purchasing power, a leading economic
indicator which is not formally available and can give insights
into GDP growth that are not always captured in official
figures.
Nigerian port figures showed new vehicle imports rose to
8,072 units in January and February combined, up 1.5 percent on
the same period of last year, according to vehicle importers.
The slower rise follows a 40 percent jump in car imports
over 2011, port figures showed.
Industry executives said imports slowed at the start of 2012
because dealers had ramped them up too much last year on hopes
that demand would pick up following relatively peaceful national
elections and a completion of the country's banking reforms.
Vehicle imports soared 40 percent to 51,290 units in the
twelve months to December 2011, partly as importers rose to meet
demand from politicians on the campaign trail. Before polls,
politicians often lavish huge party funds on cars for
campaigning purposes or gifts.
Credit to the real economy had started to recover after a
banking crisis in 2009, in which nine banks had to be bailed
out, caused it to dry up. Central bank figures show credit to
the private sector in 2011 grew 4.61 percent.
But it was still short of 86 percent growth attained in
2008, shortly before a banking crisis.
Vehicle imports grew steadily to an annual peak of 75,000
units by the end of 2008, almost double the level of two years
earlier, as banks offered credit aggressively to a growing
middle class for everything from refrigerators to equities.
But car imports went into a steady decline after the banking
crisis, falling 40 percent in 2009 when credit dried up in the
wake of a $4 billion bailout of nine lenders by the central
bank. It also fell 18 percent in 2010.
In 2008, credit sales had accounted for about 22 percent of
all vehicle sales in Nigeria, but that percentage dropped nearly
to zero after the 2009 bank bailout and has since been
struggling to recover.
(Editing by Tim Cocks, Ron Askew)