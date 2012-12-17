* Consumer inflation rises to 12.3 pct yr-yr in Nov
* Food prices pushed up by worst flooding in 50 years
* Core index, closely watched by central bank, jumps higher
ABUJA, Dec 17 Nigeria's consumer inflation rose
to its highest in four months in November as the impact of the
country's worst flooding in 50 years pushed up the cost of food,
data showed on Monday.
Headline inflation quickened to 12.3 percent
year-on-year in November, from 11.7 percent in October and the
highest since July, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
said.
Food inflation, the biggest contributor to the
consumer index, rose to 11.6 percent year-on-year in November,
from 11.1 percent in October.
"Higher food prices continue to reflect the impact of recent
floods on the production of farm produce, (and the) resulting
difficulty of moving food products to markets across the
country," the NBS said in a report.
Nigeria's worst flooding in at least half a decade between
July and mid-October killed 363 people and displaced 2.1
million, the national emergency agency said.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile agriculture items,
jumped to 13.6 percent year-on-year in November, from 12.4
percent in October. The central bank closely watches the core
index when making interest rate decisions.
"Increases in the core index was as a result of ... higher
housing, electricity, gas (prices) ... in particular rent
prices, increased liquid fuel prices such as kerosene ... air
transportation costs, and clothing prices," the NBS said.
Nigeria's central bank kept interest rates on hold at 12
percent last month for the seventh time in a row, resisting
calls to reduce lending costs because of concerns over
inflation.
