LAGOS, Feb 11 Nigeria's central bank will not be
pressured into cutting interest rates anytime soon despite
expectations January figures will meet its broader target of
cutting inflation to single-digits, the bank's chief said on
Monday.
Nigeria's consumer inflation eased to 12 percent in
December, from 12.3 percent the previous month and Governor
Lamido Sanusi said he expected it fell below 10 percent last
month.
But the bank kept interest rates on hold at 12 percent in
January for the eighth time in a row and Sanusi showed no sign
he was ready to move away from that stance.
"It feels like before every MPC (monetary policy) meeting we
are being harassed to lower interest rates from all sides,"
Sanusi told an investor conference in Lagos.
"We are not going to take stability for granted. We are not
in a hurry to loosen (monetary) policy."
Official January inflation numbers are due next week.
The governor warned that Nigeria's economy, which is growing
at a rate of around 6.5 percent, is overly-reliant on its oil
sector and was vulnerable to price shocks, further supporting
the need to keep monetary policy tight and increase foreign
reserves.
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has pledged to
diversify Africa's second largest economy with agriculture the
main focus of attention.
Jonathan wants to slash Nigeria's $10 billion annual food
import bill and create jobs by boosting local production of
crops like rice and cassava.
Nigeria, the world's largest rice importer, last month
increased the import levy on rice from 5 percent to 100 percent
as a step towards its goal of ending rice imports by 2015.
Sanusi, while supportive generally of Jonathan's agriculture
reforms, said the tax increase was a mistake because domestic
supplies had been hit by floods and insecurity recently.
"We have communicated our view (on the rice levy) and we
hope it will be looked at," Sanusi said.
