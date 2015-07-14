(Corrects day in second par to Tuesday from Thursday)
LAGOS, July 14 Nigeria's consumer inflation
rose by 0.2 percentage points to 9.2 percent in
June compared with the same month last year, its highest rate
since February 2013 and above the central bank's targeted upper
limit.
The figure released on Tuesday was in line with that
forecast by a Reuters poll of analysts last week.
Food inflation edged higher to an annual 10.0
percent in June, up 0.2 percentage points from May, as
disruptions to fuel distribution affected food prices.
"(The) irregularity of the supply of Premium Motor Spirit
(gasoline) continues to impact food prices," the National Bureau
of Statistics (NBS) said.
It added that a delayed rainy season and resulting late
harvest has also been putting upward pressure on prices.
Major cities in Africa's biggest economy suffered acute fuel
shortages in May arising from disputes over subsidy payments.
Worries that the new government elected in March would not
honour previous subsidy debts prompted some importers to stop
fuel imports and distribution. The shortages disrupted key
services including telecommunications, banking and aviation.
The government last week agreed to pay the outstanding
subsidy-related debt. Africa's biggest oil producer relies
almost wholly on imports for its 40 million litres a day petrol
consumption owing to a neglected refining system.
The NBS in March said it expected inflation to inch up to
around 9 percent this year, from its January forecast of 8.78
for 2015, following a currency devaluation meant to counter the
impact of lower revenues from crude oil, Nigeria's main
export.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Additional reporting by
Camillus Eboh; Editing by Julia Payne and Catherine Evans)