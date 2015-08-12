LAGOS Aug 12 Nigerian consumer inflation was at 9.2 percent year-on-year in July unchanged from the previous month, which marked the highest rate since February 2013 and above the central bank's target upper limit, the national statistics office said.

Food inflation remained at 10.0 percent year-on-year in July, unchanged from June, as slower increases in the some food categories such as meat and fruits weighed on the index, it said. (Reporting By Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)