By Alexis Akwagyiram
LAGOS, May 16 Annual inflation in Nigeria
quickened to a near six-year high of 13.7 percent in April, in
part due to rising petrol and electricity prices, the National
Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, stoking expectations of
another rate hike.
Nigeria's worst economic crisis in decades has been driven
by a sharp drop in oil prices that has slashed government
revenues since the country relies on crude sales for around 70
percent of national income.
Gross domestic product growth was just 2.8 percent last
year, its lowest rate since 1999, and speculation of a
devaluation of the naira currency is growing. March inflation
was 12.8 percent.
The statistics bureau (NBS) said the higher inflation rate
in April - the highest level since August 2010, according to
Thomson Reuters data - reflected increases across all sectors.
In March, Nigeria's central bank tightened monetary policy,
raising the benchmark interest rate to 12 percent from 11
percent to try to curb the galloping inflation - a surprise
reversal that came just four months after rates were cut.
"The focus inevitably shifts to what sort of monetary policy
reaction to anticipate," said Razia Khan, chief economist,
Africa at Standard Chartered bank, looking ahead to the monetary
policy committee meeting due next Monday and Tuesday.
"With the central bank governor previously stating that a
headline inflation rate in excess of the MPR (benchmark interest
rate) is undesirable, expectations of tightening are likely to
build," she said.
NBS said petrol prices and electricity tariffs were major
factors in the inflation rise.
Last week, the government announced it was scrapping a
costly fuel subsidy scheme and increasing petrol prices by up to
67 percent which will affect many of Nigeria's 180 million
people who rely on gasoline to power electricity generators as
well as transport.
The new prices have yet to feed into the inflation figures,
but NBS data suggests fuel was already generally sold at a
higher price than the new official ceiling throughout much of
April, meaning more inflationary pressure could be building.
Food prices, which account for the bulk of the inflation
basket, rose 13.2 percent in April, up 0.4 percentage points
from March, the bureau said on its website.
Inflation has also been fuelled by pressure on the naira,
which on Monday slipped to its weakest level in months against
the dollar in the non-deliverable forward market.
Speculation that the central bank will soon devalue the
currency - which the bank denied on Sunday - has swirled since
the vice president last week said foreign currency policies
needed to be changed to encourage investment.
