ABUJA Nov 15 Nigeria's consumer inflation
was 9.3 percent year on year in October compared
with 9.4 percent in September, data from the National Bureau of
Statistics showed, marking the first slow down since November
2014.
Food inflation also edged lower in October to
10.1 percent year-on-year versus 10.2 percent the previous
month.
Inflation in Africa's biggest oil producer had been steadily
rising since the end of last year as the crash in global crude
prices sent its currency, the naira, tumbling. Inflation crossed
the central bank's upper target of 9 percent earlier this year.
The central bank has devalued the naira twice in the last
year but the government is against more. Foreign exchange
restrictions were imposed in June to preserve its foreign
reserves and with a hope to reignite local industry.
(Reporting By Camillus Eboh, Writing by Julia Payne; editing by
Susan Thomas)