By Alexis Akwagyiram
LAGOS Nov 14 Annual inflation in Nigeria
accelerated in October to 18.3 percent, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Monday, its highest in more than 11 years and
the ninth straight monthly rise, in another sign of the crisis
in Africa's biggest economy.
The rise from 17.9 percent in September reflected higher
prices for electricity, clothing and food, a separate index for
which rose to 17.1 percent from September's 16.6 percent, the
statistics office said.
"During the month, the highest increases were seen in
housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels," the
statistics bureau said in a statement.
Nigeria, an OPEC member and Africa's most populous nation,
has seen its economy fall into recession for the first time in
25 years, largely because oil prices have fallen. Crude oil
sales account for two-thirds of government revenue.
In addition, a series of militant attacks since January have
cut oil output and a dollar shortage has frustrated businesses
that have struggled to import raw materials for production.
In October, the statistics office revised its forecast for
year-end inflation, estimating that the index would end at 17.1
percent to 18 percent, up from its forecast of 9 percent at the
start of the year.