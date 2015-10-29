(Repeats for additional subscribers)
ABUJA Oct 29 Nigeria plans to set up a $25
billion infrastructure fund to invest in the transport and
energy sectors in Africa's most populous nation, a spokesman for
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Thursday.
Laolu Akande said money for the planned fund would come from
local and international sources including Nigeria's sovereign
wealth fund and domestic pension funds.
"The vice president disclosed that other sovereign wealth
funds have already indicated an interest in the fund, which
would be used to address the nation's decaying road, rail and
power infrastructures," said Akande.
He did not say when exactly the fund would be set up.
The nation of 170 million people is Africa's top oil
producer, but it requires infrastructure development to help
boost economic growth.
The West African nation's economy, the biggest on the
continent, has been hammered by the fall in oil prices. The
country relies on crude exports for around 70 percent of
government revenues.
Osinbajo, who has been asked to oversee economic policy by
President Muhammadu Buhari, referred to the infrastructure fund
proposals while speaking to diplomats, including ambassadors
from Italy and Canada, the vice presidency said in a statement.
Osinbajo also reiterated the administration's view that
Nigeria's currency, the naira, does not need to be devalued, the
statement said.
"It is not a solution. We are not exporting significantly.
The way things are, devaluation will not help the local
economy," he was quoted as saying.
His comments come days after former central bank governor
Lamido Sanusi said Nigeria would have to devalue and loosen
monetary policy to stimulate its economy.
The naira was officially devalued last November and
underwent a de facto devaluation again in February.
Godwin Emefiele, the current central bank governor, has
repeatedly said the currency was "appropriately" priced and has
ruled out another naira devaluation.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)