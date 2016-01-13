ABUJA Jan 13 Nigeria's government has approved
a $200 million loan from a World Bank agency to develop
infrastructure in Lagos state, its commercial hub, the minister
for works, power and housing said on Wednesday.
The loan was the second tranche of a total of $600 million
lent by the International Development Association to the Nigeria
government for Lagos state since 2010, Babatunde Fashola said.
Lagos, a mega-city of 21 million people in the state of the
same name, is the commercial engine of Africa's biggest economy.
Its gross domestic product accounts for about a third of
Nigeria's overall GDP.
Fashola, who did not give details of any projects for which
the loan would be used, said the money had been intended for
distribution in three tranches each of $200 million to end in
2013 but had been delayed.
"It suffered delays as a result of partisan political
differences in the last dispensation. After the first tranche
was disbursed there was a freeze on the second tranche," he told
reporters.
Fashola said the loan was to be repaid over 25 years at an
interest rate of 2.5 percent.
