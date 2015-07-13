MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, July 13 Suspected Boko Haram
gunmen have killed dozens of people and burned down homes in two
villages in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, police and a
security source said on Monday.
The attacks on Kalwa and Gwollam villages in the Monguno
local government area of Borno state, just over 100 km (60
miles) from state capital Maiduguri, began on Friday night and
continued into Saturday morning, a security source said.
"Many persons were reported killed and several houses were
burnt," said Borno police commissioner Aderemi Opadokun, who
said the attackers were suspected members of militant Islamist
group Boko Haram.
Nobody has taken responsibility for the raid, but it has the
hallmarks of the militant group that has killed thousands of
people and forced around 1.5 million others to flee their homes
during a six-year insurgency.
