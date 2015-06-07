MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, June 7 A bomb blast hit a cattle market in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno late on Saturday, with as many as 16 people dead, hospital and military sources said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which followed two weekend bombings that killed at least 30 people and appeared to be the handiwork of Boko Haram. (Reporting by Lanre Ola and Isaac Abrak; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)