UPDATE 1-Oil edges down as rising output stokes concern on oversupply
* U.S. crude stocks likely fall for fourth straight week-poll
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, June 7 A bomb blast hit a cattle market in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno late on Saturday, with as many as 16 people dead, hospital and military sources said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which followed two weekend bombings that killed at least 30 people and appeared to be the handiwork of Boko Haram. (Reporting by Lanre Ola and Isaac Abrak; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)
CARACAS, May 1 Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro announced on Monday the creation of a new popular assembly with the ability to re-write the constitution, which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.