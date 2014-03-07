LAGOS, March 7 Nigerian interbank lending rates
eased marginally to an average of 10.66 percent on Friday, from
10.75 percent last week as the central bank credited lenders
with funds in excess of the amount it had taken to enforce its
cash reserve ratio (CRR).
Dealers said the central bank had withdrawn about 107
billion naira ($651.1 million) above its CRR limit when it
debited lenders last month and has had to refund the excess,
boosting liquidity in the system.
On Friday, the cash balance that lenders hold at the central
bank opened at 429.61 billion naira in surplus, compared with
446 billion naira last week and sufficient to support
transactions in the market.
Traders said additional inflows of 212 billion naira in
open-market operations' (OMO) matured bills was injected to the
banking system on Thursday.
The secured open buy back (OBB) rate was flat at 10.5
percent, 1.5 percentage points below the central bank's
benchmark rate of 12 percent.
The overnight placement rate was also unchanged, at 10.75
percent, while call money closed slightly lower at 10.75 percent
compared with 11 percent last week.
"We expect the market to remain liquid by next week and
rates flat with the planned injection of about 320 billion naira
in matured OMO and bonds, but the cost of borrowing could inch
up a little if the central bank embarks on aggressive liquidity
mopping up," one dealer said.
($1 = 164.35 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing Chijioke Ohuocha and
Susan Fenton)