LAGOS, March 20 Nigerian interbank lending rates
fell to 9 percent on average on Friday compared with 25 percent
last week in anticipation of monthly budgetary allocations to
government agencies.
Nigeria distributes revenue from oil exports among its three
tiers of government - federal, states and local government -
every month. Dealers said February allocations would filter
through the banking system by close of business on Friday.
"Lending rates dropped because of the expected cash flows
from budget and payment of interest on bonds to some investors,"
one dealer said.
Cost of borrowing among banks had shot up to 25 percent last
week partly because of debiting of banks' accounts for premium
payment to the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).
"Although, NNPC (state-owned energy firm) recalled about 100
billion naira ($503 million) from lenders to its account with
the central bank this week, payment of interest on bonds
countered the impact on system liquidity," another dealer said.
The secured Open Buy Back (OBB) fell to 9 percent from 25
percent last week. The secured fund was 4 percentage points
below the 13 percent central bank's benchmark interest rate.
Overnight placement also fell to 9 percent against 25
percent last week.
Lending rates among banks are expected to stay steady next
week because of the anticipated increase in liquidity from the
disbursal of monthly budget allocations.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)