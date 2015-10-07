BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group on May 8 co, forbearing lenders entered into an amendment to forbearance agreement
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc- on may 8 co, forbearing lenders entered into an amendment to forbearance agreement - sec filing
LAGOS Oct 7 Nigeria's overnight lending rate fell to record low of 2 percent on Wednesday, after the central bank injected liquidity into the banking system by refunding excess debits on cash reserves to lenders, traders.
The central bank cut cash reserve requirements to 25 percent from 31 percent last month, in a bid to ease liquidity and stave off recession in Africa's biggest economy, which has suffered as oil prices fell. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc- on may 8 co, forbearing lenders entered into an amendment to forbearance agreement - sec filing
* Five Below - on may 10 entered into amended and restated loan and security agreement among co, five below merchandising and wells fargo bank, national association