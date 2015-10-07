LAGOS Oct 7 Nigeria's overnight lending rate fell to record low of 2 percent on Wednesday, after the central bank injected liquidity into the banking system by refunding excess debits on cash reserves to lenders, traders.

The central bank cut cash reserve requirements to 25 percent from 31 percent last month, in a bid to ease liquidity and stave off recession in Africa's biggest economy, which has suffered as oil prices fell. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)