LAGOS, March 28 Nigerian interbank lending rates eased to an average of 10.25 percent this week, from 10.66 percent last week due to a big cash inflow from matured treasury bills, traders said on Thursday.

They said over 260 billion naira ($1.6 bln) were repaid this week, boosting liquidity to help lower the cost of borrowing between banks.

"We have over 500 billion naira cash balance," one dealer told Reuters, pointing out that the interbank market opened on Thursday with a cash balance of about 240 billion naira in addition to the 260 billion naira from matured treasury bills.

Traders said the central bank withdrew debt notes initially offered at an open market operation (OMO) owing to a disagreement on yield levels because the market was awash with cash.

The secured Open Buy Back fell to 10.1 percent, from 10.50 percent last week, 1.9 percentage points below the central bank's benchmark rate of 12 percent.

Overnight placement eased to 10.25 percent against 10.6 percent, while call money fell to 10.40 percent compared with 10.75 percent last week.

Traders said borrowing costs will likely remain stable next week because more repayments were expected from matured treasury bills.

Financial markets in Nigeria will be closed on Friday for an Easter bank holiday and reopen next Tuesday.

($1 = 158.21 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Stephen Nisbet)