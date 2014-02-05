LAGOS Feb 5 Nigerian interbank lending rate
spiked 7.75 percentage points on Wednesday to 18 percent for
overnight placement ahead of the central bank's withdrawal of
around 750 billion naira ($5 bln) to enforce a new cash reserves
rules on public sector deposits.
Nigeria's central bank two weeks ago raised cash reserve
requirements for banks to hold government sector deposits to 75
percent, from 50 percent, in a bid to tighten liquidity and
support the weakening naira currency.
Fund providers were quoting higher rates on short tenor
placements on Wednesday, dealers said as they were expecting the
central bank to tighten liquidity before the close of market.
Overnight placement was 10.25 percent the previous day.
"Rates have suddenly jumped because of the signal ... to
debit banks' accounts, though the money is yet to be debited,"
one dealer said.
($1 = 162.7 naira)
