LAGOS, April 30 Nigeria interbank rates held
steady at 6 percent on average on Thursday, unchanged from last
week following an increase in cash flow to the banking system
from budgetary allocations and retired Treasury bills.
Traders said about 284 billion naira ($1 billion) was
injected into the system from budgetary allocations to
government agencies, while an additional 227 billion naira was
paid out in matured government debt, boosting liquidity and
keeping interest rates at a lower level.
"The system was very liquid and many banks had sufficient
cash to support their transactions this week," one dealer said.
Traders said though the central bank made frantic efforts to
mop up excess funds from the interbank market by selling about
828 billion naira worth of Treasury bills, the market remained
sufficiently liquid to keep the interbank rate low.
"We expect the system liquidity to open on Monday at around
600 billion naira," another dealer said.
The secured Open Buy Back (OBB) closed at 6 percent, same
level last week, same for overnight placement, traders said.
Dealers said rates should remain unchanged next week, unless
the central bank takes action by mopping up excess liquidity.
($1 = 198.0000 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)