LAGOS, July 31 Nigeria's interbank lending rates
eased on Friday to an average of 6.75 percent, falling from 12
percent last week, after a series of cash inflows from budgetary
allocations and retired matured open market operations (OMO)
bills hit the banking system.
Traders said banks' cash balance with the central bank stood
at 359 billion naira on Friday, in spite of a series of large
cash outflows to treasury bill sales and cash reserve
requirement debits by the central bank in the week.
The central bank sold OMO bills worth about 142 billion
naira in the week and debited commercial lenders about 3 billion
naira to cover their CRR position.
However, the injections of about 102 billion naira in
matured OMO bills on Thursday and around 250 billion naira in
budgetary allocations to government agencies countered the
impact of the cash outflows to treasury bill purchases.
Africa's top crude exporter distributes revenues from oil
exports among its three government tiers - federal, states and
local - on a monthly basis.
A portion belonging to states and local government passes
through the banking system, boosting liquidity.
"The drop in interbank rates was due mainly to increased
liquidity in the system this week," one dealer said.
Secured Open Buy Back (OBB) declined to 6 percent on Friday
from 12 percent last week, 7 percentage points below the 13
percent central bank's benchmark rate.
Overnight placement also eased to 7.5 percent against 12
percent last week.
Traders said interbank rates are expected to inch up to
around 10 percent next week on the possible increase of mopping
up exercises by the central bank and cash outflow to treasury
bill purchases at the primary auction.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Ralph Boulton)