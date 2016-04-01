LAGOS, April 1 Nigerian overnight interbank
lending rates fell more than half on Friday to around 5 percent
from last week's 13 percent after the central bank injected
fresh liquidity into the system, traders said.
The central bank retired about 179 billion naira ($900.40
million) in matured treasury bills through open market
operations (OMO) on Thursday.
On Wednesday the bank refunded about 500 billion naira in
unused balance of cash deposited by commercial lenders for forex
purchases, swelling liquidity in the market and forcing down
cost of borrowing among banks.
Overnight placement rose sharply last week to around 20
percent after the central bank recalled some 400 billion naira
from the banking system to meet a new cash reserves ratio (CRR)
on deposits.
The market closed at 13 percent last week after cash
payments from international oil companies operating in Africa's
largest crude producer under a joint venture agreement hit the
system.
Nigeria's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate
from 11 to 12 percent last week, and the cash reserve ratio for
commercial banks to 22.5 percent from 20 percent, to try to curb
an increase in inflation, leading to fears of higher interest
rates.
The total commercial lenders' credit balance with the
central bank rose to 564.35 billion naira, up from 320.9 billion
naira last week Thursday, traders said.
Traders said the central bank floated 50 billion naira in
209-day OMO bills on Friday, but was yet to release the auction
results.
"We expect to see interbank rate inching up slightly next
week as banks make provisions for foreign exchange purchases and
possible sales of more OMO bills by the central bank," one
dealer said.
The interbank rate reflects the level of naira cash
liquidity in the banking system.
($1 = 198.8 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Clelia Oziel)