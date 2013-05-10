LAGOS May 10 Nigerian interbank lending rates were flat at an average of 13.25 percent on Friday as aggressive liquidity mopping-up by the central bank offset cash flow from matured treasury bills, traders said.

Dealers said about 230 billion naira ($1.46 billion) in matured treasury bills were repaid in the week, but central bank sold fresh debt notes to mop-up the cash.

The market opened with a cash balance of about 166 billion naira on Friday, compared with 136 billion naira last week. Liquidity was expected to drop by Monday after the debiting of about 75 billion naira in Open Market Operations bills issued on Friday and cash payment for foreign exchange purchases.

The secured Open Buy Back was unchanged at 13 percent, 100 basis points above the central bank's benchmark rate of 12 percent.

Overnight placement and call money were flat at 13.25 percent and 13.5 percent each.

"We see cost of borrowing in the market inching up early next week until the disbursal of April budget allocations to government agencies, which we expect to hit the market by Friday and provide liquidity," one dealer said. ($1 = 157.45 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)