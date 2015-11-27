LAGOS Nov 27 Nigeria's overnight lending rate
stood at 1 percent on Friday, a level it traded at on the money
market last week, as excess liquidity persisted following an
interest rate cut this week and a treasury bill repayment,
traders said.
The central bank cut benchmark interest rate to 11 percent
from 13 percent on Tuesday, its first reduction in more than six
years. The continent's top oil producer has been hit by a plunge
in crude prices over the last year.
The bank has been injecting cash into the banking system
since October in a bid to help the economy. Banking system
credit stood at 571 billion naira as of Friday, keeping
overnight rates low.
Traders also said the central bank repaid 162 billion naira
in maturing treasury bills on Thursday to boost liquidity.
"We don't expect much change in market liquidity next week
hence borrowing costs will continue to trade at the same level,"
one trader said.
The secured open buy-back (OBB) - the rate at which lenders
can borrow from the interbank market using treasury bills as
collateral - closed at 0.5 percent, far below the central bank's
benchmark rate.
The bank also lowered cash reserve ratio for commercial
banks to 20 percent from 25 percent this week, another move to
try to inject liquidity and encourage lending.
