LAGOS Dec 23 Nigeria's overnight lending rate
eased marginally to 0.75 percent on Wednesday from 1 percent in
the last five week after the central bank refunded cash set
aside by banks to buy dollars.
Traders said the impact of the refund and anticipated
injection of additional cash from November budgetary allocations
to states and local government also helped to reduce cost of
borrowing among banks.
However, the secured open buy-back (OBB) -- the rate at
which lenders can borrow from the interbank market using
treasury bills as collateral -- held flat at 0.5 percent it has
traded in the last five weeks, far below the central bank's
benchmark rate.
Traders said about 300 billion naira additional funds are
expected from the budget disbursal before the close of business
on Wednesday.
They said although market liquidity dropped to around 230.5
billion naira on Wednesday from 400 billion naira on Friday, it
was expected to rise again helped by the refunds and possible
budget disbursals.
"We expect the cost of borrowing to stay flat for the rest
of the year as most businesses wind down and tidy their books
for the financial year ending," another dealer said.
The Nigerian money market reopens next Tuesday.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)