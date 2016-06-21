LAGOS, June 21 Nigeria's interbank overnight rate soared to 60 percent on Tuesday from 18 percent, as commercial lenders expected the central bank to debit them around 1.2 trillion naira to cover hard-currency purchases, traders said.

The central bank sold around $4 billion in spot and forward trades on the interbank market on Monday after floating the naira. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)