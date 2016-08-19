LAGOS Aug 19 Nigeria's overnight naira
interbank lending rate stayed ultra-high on Friday, quadrupling
from 6.26 percent since Wednesday as the central bank took steps
in the debt and currency markets to try to prop up the ailing
local currency.
The naira hit all-time low of 353.75 to the dollar
on Thursday.
The central bank sold dollars on Thursday and Friday,
traders said. It also sold about 236 billion naira ($776
million) of open market operations (OMO) treasury bills on
Thursday, which sent the banking system into a deficit of around
39 billion naira on Friday.
"Liquidity has been tight because of the successful mopping
up exercise by the central bank, which sent the market into
repo" one dealer said.
Those combined operations pushed the naira up 5.2 percent to
308 per dollar, but also sent the overnight interbank rate
soaring to 25 percent on Friday, having hit 22 percent the
previous day.
Traders said the central bank also debited commercial
lenders accounts for the purchases of bonds and primary market
treasury bills auctioned on Wednesday, which added to the
shortage of naira in the market.
Traders said interbank rates should ease by next week when
part of July's budget allocation should enter the banking
system.
Nigeria distributes revenue from crude exports every month
among its 36 states, and local and federal administrations.
($1 = 308 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by John Stonestreet)