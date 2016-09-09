LAGOS, Sept 9 Nigeria's overnight naira
interbank lending rate fell to around 15 percent on Friday from
a peak of 35 percent on Wednesday, after the central bank
injected cash from matured treasury bills into the banking
system, traders said.
The central bank repaid around 293 billion naira in matured
bills to some commercial lenders on Thursday, increasing
liquidity and forcing down borrowing costs among banks.
The cost of overnight borrowing among banks had reached 35
percent on Wednesday after cash dried up. Some commercial
lenders resorted to borrowing at the central bank discount
window to help meet their immediate obligations.
Nigeria has been selling dollars in the interbank forex
market to support the ailing naira, and selling treasury bills
to curb speculation against the local currency.
The central bank sold 139.42 billion naira of treasury bills
in open market operations on Thursday at 18.5 percent, to reduce
system liquidity. But the market cash balance remained up at
51.65 billion on Friday against an 87 billion-naira deficit on
Wednesday.
"We expect the rate to be trading around the 15 to 18
percent level next week if the central bank did not sell fresh
treasury bills to mop up cash from the system," one dealer said.
The overnight lending rate had closed last week at 16
percent but gradually climbed to 35 percent on Wednesday, then
eased marginally to 20 percent on Thursday after the cash from
matured treasury bills reached the system.
Nigeria's financial market will be closed for a public
holiday on Monday and Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by Larry King)