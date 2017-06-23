By Oludare Mayowa
| LAGOS, June 23
LAGOS, June 23 Nigeria's interbank rate eased to
around eight percent on Friday from 15 percent last week after
the central bank repaid 152.6 billion naira ($500.57 million) in
matured debt and paid refunds to banks for their forex cash
provisions.
Traders said they expect a further drop in the overnight
rate to around five percent in the next few days if the
government, as expected, releases its May budget allocations
next week to its agencies.
"We are anticipating additional cash flow from budgetary
allocations to government agencies," one currency traders said.
Nigeria, which has Africa's biggest economy, distributes
revenue from its crude exports among its three tiers of
government - federal, state and local. A portion of state and
local government revenues passes through the banking system.
The country's distributable revenues rose to 462.4 billion
naira in May, up from 415.7 billion naira the previous month,
due to higher proceeds from corporate taxes, a government
statement said late on Thursday.
Traders said about 222 billion is expected to be credited to
the banking system, which would help raise the volume of cash in
the money market and help push down the cost of borrowing among
commercial lenders.
The central bank issued 20 billion naira of 356-day treasury
bills at 18.6 percent and 383 million naira of 167-day T-bills
at 18 percent on Friday to reduce liquidity and curb speculation
on the local currency.
Nigeria's money market will resume trading on Wednesday
after a two-day public holiday to mark Muslim festival of
Eid-al-Fitr.
($1 = 304.85 naira)
(Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram/Jermey Gaunt)