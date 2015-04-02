LAGOS, April 2 Nigeria's overnight lending rates
fell to an average of 9.6 percent on Thursday from 12.5 percent
last week, after the central bank retired some matured treasury
bills, increasing liquidity in the money market.
Traders said a total of 148 billion naira ($744 million) in
matured treasury bills was repaid by the bank.
"The market experienced a major liquidity boost today from
matured treasury bills...rates on secured lending fell in
tandem," one dealer said.
Nigeria's money market is closed for business on Friday and
will reopen on Tuesday after publics holidays.
The secured Open Buy Back (OBB) fell to 9 percent from 12
percent last week. The secured fund was four percentage points
below the 13 percent central bank's benchmark interest rate.
Overnight placement also eased to 10.25 percent compared
with 13 percent last week.
Dealers said rates could rise marginally on the expected
recall of some funds from commercial banks by the central bank
to meet the lenders' cash reserves requirements.
The central bank requires commercial lenders to set aside 75
per cent of public sector and 15 per cent of private sector
deposits in liquid cash in their respective accounts with the
regulator. The central bank debits commercial banks accounts
twice every month to enforce this requirement.
($1 = 199 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)