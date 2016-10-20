* Property prices drop sharply in Nigeria due to recession
* Nigeria attractive only for high-risk investors with
patience
* Nigeria will need more housing, malls due to population
growth
* Some South African funds invest in West African nation
By Alexis Akwagyiram
LAGOS, Oct 20 A property market crash in Nigeria
offers opportunities for brave investors betting that Africa's
most populous nation will deliver high returns when it climbs
out of recession.
Rents for residential and office property in the commercial
capital Lagos have dropped by around 20 percent, year on year,
due to a supply glut as projects planned prior to 2014, when oil
prices started to fall, are now coming online.
Investing in Africa's largest economy requires a willingness
to navigate opaque land laws, corruption and the prospect of
having money held up in the bank due to currency restrictions.
The central bank has made it difficult to repatriate profits
as it seeks to avoid a collapse of the naira due to a slump of
oil revenues, which has pushed Nigeria into its first recession
in 25 years.
But Nigeria has a fast-growing population that will require
more housing and shopping malls in the long-term, and some
investors believe the time is right to step in, particularly as
banks are reluctant to grant loans to other potential buyers in
the midst of the downturn.
Some private equity funds, mostly from South Africa, are
investing in Lagos and the capital Abuja, betting the spending
power of the country's 180 million people will grow.
"We believe Nigeria has massive potential in the retail
area," said Jan van Zyl, head of Nigerian property development
at South African fund Novare Equity Partners. "The sector is in
its infancy and will only continue to grow from a very low
base."
Investors face the risk of being caught in another
devaluation as the central bank seeks to end a 30 percent spread
to the black market -- a goal it failed to achieve when it
allowed a 40 percent depreciation in June.
But investors can take advantage of their purchasing power
as the country is desperate for dollars to replace oil revenues
which account for almost all the hard currency income it needs
to fund food and other imports.
"What you are offering as an investor is liquidity. In the
country itself, there is no liquidity," said Jonathan Millard,
Lagos-based chief operating officer at Troloppe Property
Services. "If you're looking at this on a five to 10 year cycle
there are tons of opportunities."
He said there were also opportunities in residential
property, whose rents had, in dollar terms, fallen by up to 70
percent since 2009, which was driving down prices. "Vacancy is
about 30 to 40 percent," he said.
BUILDING BOOM
The southern megacity of Lagos has seen a building boom in
the last few years -- real estate is a favourite destination for
those who get their hands on oil money. Two shopping malls were
completed within the last three months, bringing to eight the
total of such retail hubs in the city.
With the central bank imposing hard currency curbs and
construction activities slowing in a dollar-starved economy,
foreign capital flows into Nigeria fell by 61 percent,
year-on-year, in the second quarter.
Some investors have shifted their focus to other West
African countries with a more favourable immediate outlook, such
as Ghana, which has agreed a further loan tranche of $116
million from the IMF. Its power supply improved last year while
Nigeria endures frequent blackouts.
Ivory Coast and Senegal are also seen as attractive
investment destinations, property analysts say.
Property consultant Cluttons estimates that Lagos retail
yields stand at around 7.5 percent, compared with 8 percent in
Johannesburg, 9 percent in Accra and 10 percent in Nairobi but
have the potential to rise once the economy improves.
In the last few months it has become common for retailers
and service sector tenants, squeezed by the economic downturn,
to negotiate lower rents with landlords who are keen to sustain
occupancy levels. Lower rents have pushed down yields in Lagos.
Lagos office yields have dropped to around 8 percent from 9
percent in 2014, making them the same as in Johannesburg and
Nairobi, but less than the 10 percent found in Accra.
But investors say Nigeria's size, with one of the world's
fastest growing populations, means it has better long-term
prospects than the rest of Africa.
Lagos has a population of around 21 million, whereas Ghana's
entire population is 26 million. The Nigerian city is vastly
under-served by shopping malls, experts say.
"For now, we are aware that investors are still showing an
interest in retail investments, driven purely by the strong
demand-supply mismatch," said Erejuwa Gbadebo, who heads
Cluttons' Nigeria office.
Novare was behind the construction of a mall that opened in
upmarket Lagos district Lekki in August - an $83 million project
with 22,000 square metres of retail space. Construction on two
projects in Abuja - a mall and an office park - began this year.
"We are continuing to build in the downturn so that we have
malls that are open by the time the economic environment
improves in late 2017 or early 2018," said van Zyl, adding that
the fund had reduced its debt component, using more of its
capital, as a short term measure during the downturn.
NO SHORTAGE OF RISKS
Funke Okubadejo, real estate director for Actis, another
South African private equity fund, said Nigeria provided "a
compelling market opportunity".
Actis has completed two shopping malls in Lagos, another was
completed in Abuja in December 2015 and construction is
scheduled to begin on a fourth, in Lagos, early next year.
A grade-A office building was completed in the last few
months and Actis also raised more than $500m earlier this year
for its Africa Real Estate Fund 3.
Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual
and Nigeria's sovereign wealth fund in August signed an
agreement to set up a $500 million fund to invest in real
estate, mainly office towers and commercial real estate.
There is still no shortage of risk in a country famous for
corruption. Nigeria's land laws are opaque, with landlords in
dispute with tenants often bribing police and local officials to
demolish buildings.
And while a small number of funds -- taking a long-term view
-- are unfazed by the difficulty in repatriating profits in
Nigeria's current climate, local businesses they hope will
populate their malls and offices are struggling to stay afloat.
The FX restrictions mean retailers who cannot access the
dollars needed to import a wide range of goods are closing.
Many that survive would struggle to pay the rent for a mall
unit and companies across the service sector are laying off
staff intended to populate offices.
(Editing by Ulf Laessing and Giles Elgood)