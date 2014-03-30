ABUJA, March 30 Detainees suspected of being
members of Islamist militant group Boko Haram overpowered their
guards at a prison near Nigeria's presidential villa in Abuja,
seizing a rifle and triggering a gun battle that killed 21
people, security officials said.
The prisoners struck on Sunday as the guards from Nigeria's
State Security Service (SSS) came in to feed them at their
headquarters' prison near the residence of President Goodluck
Jonathan, SSS spokeswoman Marilyn Ogar said.
The military was deployed to quell the unrest. Ogar did not
say how many of the dead were inmates or security personnel.
A security source said at least one guard was killed in the
gun fight before the military turned up.
Jail breaks by Islamists in Nigeria are common. Boko Haram
militants, who are fighting to create an Islamic state in
Nigeria and are seen as the main threat to Africa's top oil
producer, attacked the main military barracks in the northeast,
freeing dozens of prisoners on March 14. Most were killed trying
to escape, witnesses on the scene said.
An al-Qaeda linked group called Ansaru claimed a daring jail
break at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad headquarters in Abuja in
November 2012 that freed dozens of prisoners.
