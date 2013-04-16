ABUJA, April 16 Nigerian authorities charged two
journalists with forgery on Tuesday over a story in which they
accused President Goodluck Jonathan of launching a dirty tricks
campaign against the opposition.
Tony Amokeodo and Chibuzor Ukaibe, reporters for local daily
Leadership, were detained last week after reporting that
Jonathan had issued orders to frustrate a newly potent
opposition by any means, including surveillance, ahead of 2015
presidential elections. They were later released.
The story did not say to whom the directive was addressed,
but it came complete with a document alleged to be a directive
from the president.
A court in the capital Abuja read out the charges of forging
a presidential directive, which carry a maximum of seven years
in prison and a minimum of three.
Amokeodo, Leadership's news editor, and Ukaibe, a political
reporter, did not answer the charges, they said, because
Amokeodo had not been able to see the charges.
Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, has a relatively
free press by the standards of the region, although journalists
are sometimes targeted and harassed by security forces or ruling
party thugs, especially in the build-up to elections.
Reporters are also routinely put under surveillance by
Nigeria's secret service.
Authorities usually tolerate vitriolic criticism of the
president, but the presidency has reacted bitterly over what it
says was a false allegation based on a forged document.
The Committee to Protect Journalists last week called on
Nigeria's police force to "stop harassing Leadership's staff."
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)