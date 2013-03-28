ABUJA, March 28 A British businessman kidnapped
last week in an upmarket district of Nigeria's commercial
capital Lagos has been released, Britain's Foreign Office
website said on Thursday.
"A British national was kidnapped on Victoria Island, Lagos
on 23 March (and was) subsequently released on 27 March," it
said.
Abductions of foreigners are common in Nigeria where
kidnapping is a lucrative criminal enterprise worth millions of
dollars a year, but most happen in southern oil-producing states
and are rare in Lagos where the majority of expatriates live.
