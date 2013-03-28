ABUJA, March 28 A British businessman kidnapped last week in an upmarket district of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos has been released, Britain's Foreign Office website said on Thursday.

"A British national was kidnapped on Victoria Island, Lagos on 23 March (and was) subsequently released on 27 March," it said.

Abductions of foreigners are common in Nigeria where kidnapping is a lucrative criminal enterprise worth millions of dollars a year, but most happen in southern oil-producing states and are rare in Lagos where the majority of expatriates live. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland)