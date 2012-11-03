YENAGOA, Nigeria Nov 3 Nigerian security forces have killed 13 members of a gang suspected of abducting a Turkish national in a dawn raid on their hideout in oil-producing Rivers state, the police said on Saturday.

A team of policemen and soldiers stormed the camp early on Friday and shot dead 13 gang members in a gun fight, Rivers police spokesman Ben Ugwuegbulam told Reuters. He gave no details on what happened to the Turk he named as Bayram Karakus.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in the coastal Niger Delta, which is home to Africa's largest oil industry. The majority of people abducted are Nigerians but foreign oil and construction workers are also targets. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland)