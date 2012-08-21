BENIN, Nigeria Aug 21 Nigerian police said on
Tuesday they killed four kidnappers in southern Edo state
following a car chase where the hostage escaped, in the latest
abduction in a region home to Africa's biggest oil industry.
Criminal gangs kidnapping for ransom have blighted Africa's
second largest economy for years, with the vast majority of
people abducted Nigerians, although foreign oil workers have
also been targets.
Violence and crime in the oil-producing Niger Delta pushes
up the cost of doing business. Shell spent almost 40
percent of its global security budget in Nigeria between
2007-2009, according to an oil industry watchdog.
Senior civil servant Benson Ojoto was kidnapped earlier this
month in Delta, one of the three states that make up the bulk of
the Niger Delta. He was freed on Sunday, police said.
"Luckily, the man escaped while the gang headed to Edo with
his car. We trailed them to Benin city where we engaged and
gunned down four of them. One escaped with gunshot wounds,"
Delta state police spokesman Charles Muka said.
Muka said they strongly suspected the gang was behind the
kidnapping this month of Delta State Judge Marcel Okoh, who has
since been released.
Although the majority of kidnappings in Nigeria are for
financial gain, this year there have been a handful of
abductions of foreigners by Islamists in the largely-Muslim
north, far from the oil region.
A Briton and an Italian were killed during a raid in
northeast Sokoto in March and a German died during another
rescue attempt in Nigeria's second-largest city Kano in May.
