LAGOS Nigerian gunmen have freed a German citizen working for construction firm Julius Berger less than a week after they kidnapped him and killed another German citizen in a raid on their vehicles, the company said on Thursday.

The kidnappers attacked the staff and a contractor for the firm in southwest Nigeria's Ogun state on Friday as they were making their way to work in a quarry.

The firm said at the time that they were traveling without their security escorts.

"Julius Berger Nigeria...is pleased to...announce the release of the company's member of staff," a statement said.

"The company would like to thank the all those who assisted in achieving a swift and safe release, especially government authorities and security services."

Nigeria is one of the world's worst countries for kidnapping, a multimillion dollar criminal enterprise seen as one of several major security headaches in Africa's top oil producer and biggest economy.

It mostly affects the more prosperous south of the country, and its victims are mostly Nigerians, although expatriates are also frequently targeted.

