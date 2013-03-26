LAGOS, March 26 A British businessman has been
abducted from an upmarket district of Lagos, Nigerian police
said on Tuesday, a rare case of an expatriate being taken
hostage in Nigeria's main commercial city.
Kidnapping of expatriates by armed gangs seeking ransom
money has been rife over the years in Nigeria's oil producing
southeast, but in Lagos victims have usually been locals.
Police spokesman Frank Mba said reports indicated the man
was abducted at about 11 p.m. on Saturday night while on his way
home from a nightclub in the high-end residential and business
neighbourhood of Victoria Island.
"I think they trailed him back to his house and picked him
up," he said. "We are doing everything operationally possible to
solve this crime."
A spokesman for the British High Commission confirmed an
expatriate worker had been kidnapped, but declined to give his
nationality or any further details.
A security source, who could not be named, said he was an
oil worker.
Nigeria is one of the worst countries in the world for
kidnappings, a lucrative criminal enterprise worth millions of
dollars a year. Abductions are most rife in the oil states, but
sometimes happen in Lagos and the southwest too.
"Lagos has never had a reputation for kidnapping and we want
that to remain as it is," said Mba.
In the north, kidnappings of foreigners for ideological
motives by Islamist groups have taken a more deadly turn.
Militant group Ansaru killed seven foreign hostages this
month, authorities from some of the affected countries said.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Sophie Hares)