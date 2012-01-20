* Gangs still operate in volatile oil-rich Niger Delta
* U.S. embassy confirms kidnapping of American citizen
By Austin Ekeinde
PORT HARCOURT, Jan 20 Gunmen kidnapped an
American working for Marubeni Corp in Nigeria's
oil-rich Niger Delta region on Friday, killing his driver and
demanding a 50 million naira ($310,300) ransom, a security
source said.
The U.S. embassy confirmed that one of its citizens had been
abducted.
"A foreign national was kidnapped this morning in Warri by
gunmen who trailed him from Sapele," Charles Muka, spokesman for
the Delta Police Command, told Reuters.
"They killed his police escort and forcefully took him away
from the car. He was going to the bank when the attack
occurred," he said.
A security source, who could not be named, said that the
hostage was an American working for Japanese conglomerate
Marubeni, but gave no further details.
"The U.S. Embassy and Consulate are aware of the kidnapping
of an American citizen this morning in Warri. We continue to
monitor the situation closely and assist," a spokeswoman for the
U.S. embassy told Reuters.
The Niger Delta, heartland of Africa's biggest oil and gas
industry, is prone to bouts of unrest and riven by militant
factions. Gangs use guns and speedboats to run criminal fiefdoms
that profit from kidnapping and oil theft.
Militant activity decreased after an amnesty for several
commanders in 2009, but the region remains volatile.