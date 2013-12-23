KANO Dec 23 Gunmen abducted a Lebanese national
in north Nigeria's main city of Kano, police said, in an area
plagued by Islamist militant groups known for protracted and
often deadly kidnappings.
The assailants snatched Hassan Zein from the Sharada
industrial area of Kano on Monday morning, police spokesman for
the city Musa Magaji Majiya said, adding that patrol teams and
checkpoints had been alerted to try to track them down.
Kano is one of many states infiltrated by Boko Haram, a
violent Islamist group seen as the main security threat in
Africa's top oil producer. It is also believed to be the
headquarters of Ansaru, a smaller jihadist outfit that
specialises in kidnapping and often killing foreigners.
It was not clear whether it was either of these groups or
just one of many criminal gangs operating in northern Nigeria.
Ansaru killed a Briton, an Italian, a Greek and four
Lebanese construction workers that were abducted in northern
Nigeria's Bauchi state in February.
It was believed to be behind the kidnapping of a German
engineer in Kano in January last year who was killed by his
captors the following May when security forces raided a house in
which he was being held.
Authorities also think it, or a precursor group, may have
been behind the kidnapping and killing a British and Italian
hostage in the northwestern city of Sokoto last year during a
bungled attempt to rescue them by UK and Nigerian forces.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Shuaibu; Editing by Tim Cocks and David
Evans)