YENAGOA, Nigeria Feb 25 Gunmen kidnapped a
70-year-old uncle of President Goodluck Jonathan from his
residence in oil-producing Bayelsa state, police and presidency
sources said on Tuesday, in a region swarming with
kidnap-for-ransom gangs.
The 10 men invaded Chief Inengite Nitabai's compound at
around 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Sunday in the village of Otuoke and
bundled him into his own car before driving it off.
"The vehicle was later recovered at Onuebum community
waterfront," said Commodore Ime Ekpa, the deputy commander of
mixed military and police brigades in the area. "Efforts are
being made to find the kidnappers and rescue the victim."
A presidency source said Nitabai is Jonathan's uncle. The
presidency declined to officially comment.
Kidnapping for ransom is rife in southern Nigeria,
particularly in the oil-producing Delta region, in the ethnic
Igbo area to the north of it, and the commercial hub of Lagos.
The multi-million dollar criminal enterprise pushes up the
insurance and security costs for businesses, including foreign
oil majors who have often been targeted in the past.
The families of the politically connected have become
favourite targets in the past few years. Kidnappers snatched the
mother of Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from her
home in southeast Nigeria in December 2012 before releasing her
a week later.
