KANO, Nigeria Gunmen kidnapped a German citizen working on a construction site in Nigeria's second city of Kano on Thursday, the police commissioner said.

"We got a report today that a German was kidnapped at his working site with (Nigerian construction firm) Dantata Sawoe at the flyover bridge along Kano's Zaria road this afternoon," Kano police commissioner Ibrahim Idris told Reuters.

"We are working on it. We are trying to see what we can do to track them down," he said.

Kano, a city of around 10 milion people, has been plagued by an Islamist insurgency by radical sect Boko Haram in recent weeks. A coordinated series of gun and bomb attacks killed 186 people there on Friday.

