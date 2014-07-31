LAGOS, July 31 Lafarge Africa, a unit of the world's largest cement firm, said on Friday its half year profit to June rose 29 percent to 17.75 billion naira ($109.61 million), compared with 13.80 billion naira in the same period of last year.

Gross earnings rose to 55.35 billion naira, from 49.48 billion naira in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.8500 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)